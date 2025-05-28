Left Menu

A Hundred Days of Progress: Rekha Gupta's Rs 25 Crore Development Vision for Pitampura

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveiled significant development plans worth Rs 25 crore in Pitampura as part of her 'Sewa ke Sau Din' initiative. Celebrating 100 days in office, she emphasized improvements in local infrastructure, including increased hospital beds, marking a new chapter of growth and community service.

A Hundred Days of Progress: Rekha Gupta's Rs 25 Crore Development Vision for Pitampura
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited SU Block Park in Pitampura to announce development projects valued at Rs 25 crore, commemorating her 100th day in office under the 'Sewa ke Sau Din' initiative. Her vision is to enhance local facilities and healthcare infrastructure, promising significant community progress.

Gupta, reflecting on her journey since becoming a Municipal Councillor in 2007, committed to revitalizing SU Block Park despite challenges. She remarked on her transformation from MLA aspirant to Chief Minister, attributing this success to public support and pledging to ensure the ongoing Rs 25 crore development in the constituency is only the beginning.

Focusing on health infrastructure, Gupta revealed plans to increase hospital beds, aiming for a ratio of 3 beds per 1,000 people amid rising COVID-19 cases. She assured citizens of the readiness of city hospitals, emphasizing there is no reason for public concern in light of the current situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

