Blaze in Delhi's Pitampura: Tragic Fire Claims Two Lives

A tragic fire engulfed a vacant plot in Delhi's Pitampura village early Tuesday, leading to the deaths of two individuals and injuries to three others, police reported.

The blaze, chiefly fueled by stored scrap cardboard and cartons, rapidly spread under temporary tin sheds. Firefighters deployed nine units to control the flames effectively.

An inquiry reveals that the affected individuals were Bihar residents collecting scrap. The fire led to severe damages, including two completely destroyed tin sheds and damaged vehicles. Investigations continue to determine the cause.