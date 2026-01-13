Left Menu

Blaze in Delhi's Pitampura: Tragic Fire Claims Two Lives

A devastating fire in Delhi's Pitampura village resulted in two fatalities and three injuries. The blaze erupted early Tuesday on a vacant plot storing scrap cardboard. Despite firefighting efforts, the fire spread rapidly due to highly inflammable materials. The incident involved residents of Bihar's Nalanda district.

Updated: 13-01-2026 22:40 IST
  • India

A tragic fire engulfed a vacant plot in Delhi's Pitampura village early Tuesday, leading to the deaths of two individuals and injuries to three others, police reported.

The blaze, chiefly fueled by stored scrap cardboard and cartons, rapidly spread under temporary tin sheds. Firefighters deployed nine units to control the flames effectively.

An inquiry reveals that the affected individuals were Bihar residents collecting scrap. The fire led to severe damages, including two completely destroyed tin sheds and damaged vehicles. Investigations continue to determine the cause.

