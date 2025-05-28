Global Bond Market Ripples: Germany and Spain in Focus

European bond yields rose on Wednesday, capturing market attention with upcoming bond sales by Germany and Spain. This movement occurred alongside a weak Japanese bond auction that intensified market activity globally.

In Japan, long-dated government bond yields surged due to low demand at a crucial 40-year bond auction. This development has put pressure on other major markets, including the euro zone's key bonds.

Germany, a major bond issuer, plans substantial bond sales, notably 2 billion euros in 15-year bonds. The overall market environment, buoyed by hefty German stimulus plans, signals increased bond supply expectations, influencing yield adjustments, especially on long-dated bonds.

