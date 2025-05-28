Left Menu

Global Bond Market Ripples: Germany and Spain in Focus

European bond yields rose on Wednesday, with attention on Germany and Spain's bond sales. Weak demand in Japan affected global markets. Germany plans to sell 15-year bonds, Spain a 10-year bond. High debt levels and increased bond supply expectations are impacting yields, especially in Germany and Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:35 IST
Global Bond Market Ripples: Germany and Spain in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European bond yields rose on Wednesday, capturing market attention with upcoming bond sales by Germany and Spain. This movement occurred alongside a weak Japanese bond auction that intensified market activity globally.

In Japan, long-dated government bond yields surged due to low demand at a crucial 40-year bond auction. This development has put pressure on other major markets, including the euro zone's key bonds.

Germany, a major bond issuer, plans substantial bond sales, notably 2 billion euros in 15-year bonds. The overall market environment, buoyed by hefty German stimulus plans, signals increased bond supply expectations, influencing yield adjustments, especially on long-dated bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025