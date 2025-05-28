Thames Water: Financial Woes and Environmental Controversy

In a significant crackdown on Britain's largest water supplier, Thames Water faces a record fine of 122.7 million pounds from the regulator Ofwat for breaching legal obligations regarding sewage treatment and dividend payouts.

The penalty, which was increased from a previous 104.5 million-pound fine, highlights the company's operational failures and its impact on the environment and customers, prompting stringent enforced measures to address these issues.

With massive debts and investor concerns, Thames Water seeks new buyers while halting executive bonuses, as it grapples with financial instability and regulatory scrutiny amid a backdrop of heavy criticism for environmental misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)