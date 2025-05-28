Left Menu

European Shares Steady Amid Trade Negotiations and Economic Data Release

European shares remained steady as investors awaited trade negotiation progress with the U.S. and monitored regional economic data. The STOXX 600 index paused after recent gains. Investors focused on Germany's and France's economic indicators, while global attention turned to Nvidia's quarterly results.

On Wednesday, European shares showed little movement with investors closely watching for developments in trade negotiations with the United States and assessing a fresh batch of economic data from the region.

The STOXX 600 index across Europe steadied at 552.56 points by 0711 GMT, holding firm after two days of gains fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to retract tariff threats against the European Union. EU policymakers urged top firms to outline their U.S. investments in anticipation of trade talks with Washington, sources suggested.

Germany's main stock index rose slightly by 0.1%, marking new heights after Tuesday's record close, despite data showing a surprising 0.4% drop in April's import prices. Focus shifted to imminent employment figures. In France, the CAC 40 gained 0.2%, consistent with GDP growth forecasts. However, Kingfisher's shares dropped 2.3% after lackluster first-quarter results. Investors worldwide awaited quarterly outcomes from AI chipmaker Nvidia post-Wall Street trading.

