Iran's Conditional Approval for U.S. Inspectors Hinges on Successful Nuclear Talks

Iran is considering allowing U.S. inspectors to access its nuclear sites, contingent on the success of ongoing negotiations with Washington, according to Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami.

The upcoming sixth round of talks aims to resolve the longstanding conflict over Iran's nuclear program, a point of international tension over its potential weaponization.

While the U.S. government expresses concerns over uranium enrichment, Iran insists its program serves only civilian needs, underlining its enrichment activities as non-negotiable.

(With inputs from agencies.)