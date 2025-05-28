Left Menu

MLAs Demand 'Popular' Government Amid Manipur Unrest

Ten MLAs in Manipur, including eight from BJP, met the Governor to advocate for a 'popular' government in response to ethnic unrest. This demand coincides with a civil disobedience movement and recent military operations which captured insurgents and arms, highlighting the region's acute socio-political tensions.

28-05-2025
Independent MLA Sapam Nishikanta Singh speaking to reporters after meeting Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In the politically tense state of Manipur, ten Members of the Legislative Assembly, including eight from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one from the National People's Party (NPP), and one Independent, convened with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. The meeting, held on Wednesday, was a formal request for the establishment of a 'popular' government amid escalating ethnic violence.

The meeting with the Governor took place against a backdrop of a civil disobedience movement spearheaded by a Meitei organization in Imphal Valley. This protest was ignited by allegations of disrespect towards the state's identity, triggered by an incident where the words 'Manipur State Transport' were obscured on a state-managed bus by central armed forces on May 20.

Independent MLA Sapam Nishikanta Singh emphasized the public demand for a 'popular' government, stating that the current President's Rule may not function effectively. Following a violent clash on May 3, which spiraled into ethnic conflicts resulting in numerous fatalities, the state has been under President's Rule since February 13, subsequent to the resignation of BJP leader N. Biren Singh.

Amidst the political unrest, a series of precise, intelligence-driven operations were executed in various Manipur districts including Kangpokpi, Senapati, and Imphal East and West, from May 19 to May 25 by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles. With coordinated efforts involving Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, these operations led to the apprehension of 13 insurgents and the confiscation of significant military-grade arms and ammunition.

A noteworthy raid in Imphal West's Phayeng area uncovered a significant cache of weapons including a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), a .303 rifle, and military-grade equipment, underlining the persistent threats to regional stability.

