BC Jindal Group Secures Major Renewable Energy Project
BC Jindal Group has won a 150MW renewable energy project in a reverse auction by Solar Energy Corporation of India. The project is part of SECI's 1200 MW renewable energy initiative, requiring the group to set up and manage inter-state transmission system-linked projects. A $2.5 billion investment in renewables is planned by 2030.
BC Jindal Group clinched a significant renewable energy project, emerging as the winner of a 150MW round-the-clock renewable energy contract in a competitive reverse auction led by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Wednesday.
This project forms a crucial piece of SECI's wider 1200 MW RTC renewable energy initiative, whose tender was initially floated in November last year. BC Jindal Group secured 150 MW of total capacity at a competitive tariff of Rs 5.07 per kWh.
Under this initiative, BC Jindal Group is tasked with developing Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS)-connected renewable energy power projects. This responsibility includes building transmission networks and establishing delivery points linked to the ISTS network, managing land identification, project installation, and tying up with DISCOMS through SECI for power supply agreements.
