BC Jindal Group Secures Major Renewable Energy Project

BC Jindal Group clinched a significant renewable energy project, emerging as the winner of a 150MW round-the-clock renewable energy contract in a competitive reverse auction led by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Wednesday.

This project forms a crucial piece of SECI's wider 1200 MW RTC renewable energy initiative, whose tender was initially floated in November last year. BC Jindal Group secured 150 MW of total capacity at a competitive tariff of Rs 5.07 per kWh.

Under this initiative, BC Jindal Group is tasked with developing Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS)-connected renewable energy power projects. This responsibility includes building transmission networks and establishing delivery points linked to the ISTS network, managing land identification, project installation, and tying up with DISCOMS through SECI for power supply agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)