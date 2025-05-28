Left Menu

China Stocks Hold Steady Amid Ongoing U.S.-China Tensions

China stocks closed flat as investors navigated U.S.-China trade tensions, despite earlier tariff threat easing. The CSI300 index dipped slightly, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped. U.S.-China negotiations enter a cautious phase, with analysts predicting limited market disruptions. Xiaomi's revenue surged, but electric car stocks faltered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China stocks ended largely unchanged on Wednesday as investor caution prevailed amid continued U.S.-China tensions, despite a recent temporary easing of tariff threats. In Hong Kong, share prices saw a slight decline.

The CSI300 Index ticked down 0.1%, and the Shanghai Composite Index remained steady, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.5%. Analysts from Citic Securities noted that although U.S.-China negotiations are expected to continue in a tug-of-war pattern, seasoned investors are unlikely to see major disruptions to market risk appetite relative to April's volatility.

Commentary from the UBS Asian Investment Conference emphasized that trade policies have fundamentally shifted post-Trump era, and free trade agreements require years to materialize. In corporate news, Xiaomi's shares rose with record revenue and profit, while major electric car stocks faced declines amid intensifying competition. Tech stocks and Pop Mart International also faced drops in Hong Kong trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

