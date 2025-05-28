Left Menu

Delhi Court Considers Communication Plea of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

Delhi's Patiala House Court has issued a notice on Tahawwur Rana's request to communicate with his family while in custody. The NIA has been asked to respond. Rana, a 26/11 conspiracy suspect, maintains his rights are being violated, but the NIA warns of sensitive data risks during ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:44 IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana (File Photo/NIA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala House Court of Delhi, on Wednesday, responded to a plea from Tahawwur Rana, a key figure in the 26/11 conspiracy case, by issuing a notice requesting a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Rana, currently held in judicial custody, seeks to communicate with his family under jail guidelines.

Defense attorney Piyush Sachdeva contended that Rana, as a foreign national, retains the fundamental right to contact his family, emphasizing their concerns regarding his well-being. Conversely, the NIA opposed the plea, citing the possibility of jeopardizing the investigation and leaking sensitive information.

Rana, extradited from the U.S., has cooperated with the court by providing voice and handwriting samples. His extradition is critical to India's strategy to prosecute those involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, an event resulting in over 170 deaths, masterminded by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

