Delhi Court Considers Communication Plea of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

The Patiala House Court of Delhi, on Wednesday, responded to a plea from Tahawwur Rana, a key figure in the 26/11 conspiracy case, by issuing a notice requesting a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Rana, currently held in judicial custody, seeks to communicate with his family under jail guidelines.

Defense attorney Piyush Sachdeva contended that Rana, as a foreign national, retains the fundamental right to contact his family, emphasizing their concerns regarding his well-being. Conversely, the NIA opposed the plea, citing the possibility of jeopardizing the investigation and leaking sensitive information.

Rana, extradited from the U.S., has cooperated with the court by providing voice and handwriting samples. His extradition is critical to India's strategy to prosecute those involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, an event resulting in over 170 deaths, masterminded by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

(With inputs from agencies.)