Court Orders Judicial Custody for Couple in Racial Slur Case

A Delhi court has sent a couple, Ruby Jain and Harsh, to 14 days of judicial custody for allegedly hurling racial slurs at their Northeastern neighbors. The case involves derogatory remarks against three women from Arunachal Pradesh and invokes the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Updated: 25-02-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:31 IST
A Delhi court has ordered a couple to spend 14 days in judicial custody over accusations of making racial slurs against their Northeastern neighbors. Magistrate Bhanu Pratap Singh made the ruling on Wednesday after the couple was presented in court.

The Delhi Police arrested Ruby Jain and her husband Harsh, following complaints from three neighbors of Arunachal Pradesh origin residing in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar. An FIR was lodged at the Malviya Nagar Police Station, triggering a police investigation.

The incident, which unfolded on February 20 during a dispute over repair work, led to the couple facing charges including criminal intimidation, promoting enmity between groups, and insulting the modesty of women. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was also invoked against Ruby Jain.

