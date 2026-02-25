Left Menu

Delhi court sends couple to 14-day judicial custody over charge of hurling racial slurs at neighbours from Northeast.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:21 IST
Delhi court sends couple to 14-day judicial custody over charge of hurling racial slurs at neighbours from Northeast.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi court sends couple to 14-day judicial custody over charge of hurling racial slurs at neighbours from Northeast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ranchi Railway Police Busts Human Trafficking Ring

Ranchi Railway Police Busts Human Trafficking Ring

 India
2
AI Expansion Faces Electricity Grid Roadblocks

AI Expansion Faces Electricity Grid Roadblocks

 Global
3
AI Revolution: Unpacking the Economic Impact Beyond the Headlines

AI Revolution: Unpacking the Economic Impact Beyond the Headlines

 Global
4
Judicial Corruption Controversy in NCERT Textbook Sparks Debate

Judicial Corruption Controversy in NCERT Textbook Sparks Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026