India's AMCA Programme: A Game-Changer for Indigenous Defence

The Indian government's approval of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme marks a pivotal shift towards indigenous defence production. With private and public sectors collaborating, the initiative aims to enhance aerospace capabilities, reflecting a strong commitment to 'Make in India' and reasserting India's national security and technological prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:48 IST
Defence Expert Shiwalee Deshpande and Retired Air Vice Marshal Suryakant Chintaman Chafekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The recent approval of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme by India's government has been hailed as a transformative move for the nation's defence capabilities. Experts commend this decision, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize the country's defence sector.

According to Defence Expert Shiwalee Deshpande, the programme signifies a robust belief in indigenisation and the 'Make in India' initiative, crucial for bolstering air power amid escalating global military advancements. The strategic involvement of private players in manufacturing is seen as a vital measure to expedite aircraft production.

Retired Air Vice Marshal Suryakant Chintaman Chafekar noted the significance of intelligence security in modern warfare, advocating for an indigenous approach to avoid potential data leaks inherent in foreign aircraft purchases. The Ministry of Defence highlighted the AMCA model's inclusive execution strategy, offering equal opportunities for both public and private sectors. This collaboration aims to achieve Aatmanirbharta in aerospace, with the ADA set to issue an Expression of Interest for the programme's development phase. The initiative has already positively impacted the stock market, with shares in the defence sector rising significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

