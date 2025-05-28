India's AMCA Programme: A Game-Changer for Indigenous Defence

The recent approval of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme by India's government has been hailed as a transformative move for the nation's defence capabilities. Experts commend this decision, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize the country's defence sector.

According to Defence Expert Shiwalee Deshpande, the programme signifies a robust belief in indigenisation and the 'Make in India' initiative, crucial for bolstering air power amid escalating global military advancements. The strategic involvement of private players in manufacturing is seen as a vital measure to expedite aircraft production.

Retired Air Vice Marshal Suryakant Chintaman Chafekar noted the significance of intelligence security in modern warfare, advocating for an indigenous approach to avoid potential data leaks inherent in foreign aircraft purchases. The Ministry of Defence highlighted the AMCA model's inclusive execution strategy, offering equal opportunities for both public and private sectors. This collaboration aims to achieve Aatmanirbharta in aerospace, with the ADA set to issue an Expression of Interest for the programme's development phase. The initiative has already positively impacted the stock market, with shares in the defence sector rising significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)