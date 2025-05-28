Strategic Co-Lending Partnership Paves the Way for MSME Empowerment in India

Dhansafal Finserve Limited and Vastu Finserve India Private Limited have joined forces to initiate a strategic co-lending partnership valued at INR 75 Crs. The collaboration is designed to offer secured MSME and business loans across India's emerging markets and marks a progressive step toward enhancing financial inclusion.

Operating under the co-origination framework prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India, the partnership will leverage the companies' combined strengths. This includes Vastu Finserve's technological infrastructure and analytic prowess, and Dhansafal's extensive regional footprint and customer-centric solutions, aiming to provide affordable and accessible credit to underserved regions, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

By amalgamating their resources and expertise, the two financial institutions are set to empower small business owners and entrepreneurs in India. They are committed to responsible lending and innovation, ensuring sustainable financial growth and empowerment for their clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)