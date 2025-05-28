Left Menu

Supreme Court Slams DDA for Unauthorized Tree Felling, Demands Remedial Action

The Supreme Court criticized Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for illegally cutting trees in Delhi's Southern Ridge without prior consent. Despite recognizing the motive behind road expansion for hospital access, the court imposed fines and ordered afforestation, while establishing guidelines for future ecological impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:51 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has condemned the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for its illegal tree felling in the Southern Ridge area of Delhi, undertaken to facilitate road expansion. The felling was deemed contemptuous, as it was done without the mandatory Supreme Court permission, according to a 1996 ruling.

Despite acknowledging that the action was a misjudgment with the justifiable aim of improving access to a hospital for paramilitary forces, the court decided to withdraw the contempt proceedings against former DDA Vice Chairman Subhashish Panda. He is currently not associated with the DDA.

The court pronounced that this situation exemplifies administrative oversight and stressed the importance of medical access. It has initiated a three-member committee to oversee afforestation and advised the DDA and Delhi government to follow the committee's comprehensive plan to boost the city's greenery. All efforts concerning ecological impacts must now include references to court pendency to prevent future negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

