Mystery of Panchkula Family's Alleged Suicide

The tragic case of a family of seven found dead in a locked car in Panchkula is under investigation. Authorities link the suspected mass suicide to financial distress. Dehradun police affirm the family's prior residence in Kaulagarh, while Haryana police lead the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:03 IST
Dehradun City SP Pramod Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling development, seven members of a family were discovered dead inside a locked car in Panchkula, raising suspicions of a mass suicide potentially fueled by financial woes. Although originally from Haryana, the family resided in Dehradun for a few years before relocating, as confirmed by local authorities.

Dehradun City Superintendent of Police, Pramod Kumar, stated that the family had previously lived in a rented home in Kaulagarh, Dehradun, and had no remaining ties to the city. 'There are no relatives or known family connections in this region,' he emphasized.

While the Haryana Police spearhead the investigation, Dehradun Police have yet to be contacted for assistance but stand ready to offer their full cooperation should it be required. The vehicle in which the bodies were found was registered in Dehradun and financed by Mr. Negi, with loan instalments paid by the deceased family members.

