Mystery of Panchkula Family's Alleged Suicide

In a chilling development, seven members of a family were discovered dead inside a locked car in Panchkula, raising suspicions of a mass suicide potentially fueled by financial woes. Although originally from Haryana, the family resided in Dehradun for a few years before relocating, as confirmed by local authorities.

Dehradun City Superintendent of Police, Pramod Kumar, stated that the family had previously lived in a rented home in Kaulagarh, Dehradun, and had no remaining ties to the city. 'There are no relatives or known family connections in this region,' he emphasized.

While the Haryana Police spearhead the investigation, Dehradun Police have yet to be contacted for assistance but stand ready to offer their full cooperation should it be required. The vehicle in which the bodies were found was registered in Dehradun and financed by Mr. Negi, with loan instalments paid by the deceased family members.