Indel Money Aims to Double AUM Amid Growing Gold Loan Demand

Indel Money plans to double its asset under management to Rs 4,000 crore by FY26 due to rising gold loan demand. With 89 new branches and improved asset quality, the company reported Rs 61 crore in profits and aims for Rs 10,000 crore in disbursements this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indel Money, a significant player in the gold loan financing sector, announced plans to double its assets under management to Rs 4,000 crore by fiscal year 2026. The anticipated growth is attributed to the increasing demand for gold loans.

In the past financial year, ending March 2025, the company managed an AUM of Rs 2,400 crore. Indel Money has set ambitious targets for the current fiscal year, aiming for Rs 10,000 crore in disbursements and achieving the Rs 4,000 crore AUM mark.

The company expanded its footprint by opening 89 new branches, totaling 365 locations across 12 states and three Union Territories. Reporting a profit of Rs 61 crore, a 10% year-on-year growth, Indel Money also improved its asset quality significantly, with NPAs dropping to 1.35% from 3.17%.

