Nippon India's Bold Retail Expansion: Aiming for 5 Crore Investors

Nippon India Mutual Fund is setting ambitious targets to double its investor base to 5 crore over the next 7-8 years by focusing on expanding deeper into retail segments and smaller towns, especially in eastern India.

The company's growth in eastern India outpaces national averages, marked by a 27% increase in Systematic Investment Plan inflows for FY24, surpassing industry growth rates both regionally and nationwide.

Currently holding the title of India's largest foreign mutual fund, Nippon India is prioritizing simplicity in product offerings and leveraging its expanding reach to foster investor education and the transition from unorganized to formal investment methods in tier-II and tier-III cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)