Left Menu

Nippon India's Bold Retail Expansion: Aiming for 5 Crore Investors

Nippon India Mutual Fund plans to double its investor base to 5 crore. With a strong focus on eastern India, it aims to achieve this by deeper penetration into smaller towns. The firm has seen significant growth, particularly in SIP inflows and assets under management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:21 IST
Nippon India's Bold Retail Expansion: Aiming for 5 Crore Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nippon India Mutual Fund is setting ambitious targets to double its investor base to 5 crore over the next 7-8 years by focusing on expanding deeper into retail segments and smaller towns, especially in eastern India.

The company's growth in eastern India outpaces national averages, marked by a 27% increase in Systematic Investment Plan inflows for FY24, surpassing industry growth rates both regionally and nationwide.

Currently holding the title of India's largest foreign mutual fund, Nippon India is prioritizing simplicity in product offerings and leveraging its expanding reach to foster investor education and the transition from unorganized to formal investment methods in tier-II and tier-III cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025