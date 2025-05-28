Left Menu

Axis Max Life Insurance MD & CEO Steps Down for Personal Pursuits

Axis Max Life Insurance announced the resignation of its MD & CEO, Prashant Tripathy, effective September 30. Tripathy, who has been with the company since 2007 and led it for six years, seeks early retirement in September 2025. The board will begin searching for his successor, pending regulatory clearances.

Axis Max Life Insurance has confirmed that its Managing Director and CEO, Prashant Tripathy, will step down from his role effective September 30. The company made this announcement on Wednesday, stating that Tripathy, who has been with the organization since 2007 and at its helm for the past six years, has opted for early retirement to focus on personal interests after September 2025.

The decision follows a review by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) and the Board of Directors, which took place today. The company formally accepted Tripathy's proposal for early retirement ahead of his scheduled departure in 2025.

Axis Max Life Insurance also disclosed that the process to identify Tripathy's successor will commence shortly, with the appointment subject to regulatory approval. The company is committed to ensuring a smooth transition in leadership while upholding its operational and governance standards.

