Barry Callebaut Navigates Leadership Change Amidst Industry Challenges

Barry Callebaut, a leading cocoa processor, is undergoing significant leadership changes with Hein Schumacher set to replace Peter Feld as CEO. The company reported a decline in sales volume due to unforeseen market challenges, reflecting ongoing industry transformations and strategic adaptations amid volatile conditions in the cocoa market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:45 IST
Barry Callebaut has announced the appointment of Hein Schumacher as its new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Peter Feld who will depart in January after less than three years at the helm. The leadership change follows a period of challenging market conditions for the cocoa giant.

The company, a key supplier for major brands like Magnum and KitKat, experienced a 9.9% drop in sales volume during the first quarter, attributed to high cocoa prices and geopolitical uncertainties. Despite these setbacks, Barry Callebaut confirmed its financial outlook for the year, with shares rising 3.4% as investors reacted to Schumacher's appointment.

Chairman Patrick De Maeseneire highlighted the role of leadership in steering the company through its largest transformation to date, amid speculation about potential business separations. Industry relationships and previous strategic experience are expected to be pivotal as Schumacher takes on this new challenge in navigating the dynamic cocoa market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

