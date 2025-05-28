Left Menu

AIUDF Urges Assam Governor to Address Harassment of Indian Muslims

The AIUDF has urged Assam's Governor to address the alleged harassment of Indian Muslims amid efforts to identify illegal immigrants. The memorandum highlights concerns about wrongful detentions and stresses the need for transparent, unbiased procedures. It also promotes awareness to prevent communal profiling by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:41 IST
AIUDF Urges Assam Governor to Address Harassment of Indian Muslims
AIUDF submits memorandum to Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya (Photo/ @AIUDF) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) submitted a memorandum on Wednesday to Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, voicing significant concerns over the identification process of illegal immigrants and the alleged harassment of Indian Muslims involved.

AIUDF leaders Rafiqul Islam and Aminul Islam presented the memorandum urging the Governor to ensure that no Indian citizen is wrongfully detained and promote unbiased enforcement measures. They called for greater legal diligence and accountability for wrongful arrests.

The AIUDF highlighted the vulnerability of poor Muslims facing alleged arbitrary actions, stressing that valid documents often fail to exempt them from suspicion. They emphasize their stance against illegal immigration while condemning misuse of authority targeting Indian citizens.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025