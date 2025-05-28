AIUDF Urges Assam Governor to Address Harassment of Indian Muslims

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) submitted a memorandum on Wednesday to Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, voicing significant concerns over the identification process of illegal immigrants and the alleged harassment of Indian Muslims involved.

AIUDF leaders Rafiqul Islam and Aminul Islam presented the memorandum urging the Governor to ensure that no Indian citizen is wrongfully detained and promote unbiased enforcement measures. They called for greater legal diligence and accountability for wrongful arrests.

The AIUDF highlighted the vulnerability of poor Muslims facing alleged arbitrary actions, stressing that valid documents often fail to exempt them from suspicion. They emphasize their stance against illegal immigration while condemning misuse of authority targeting Indian citizens.