High Court Transfers Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Case to Lucknow
The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has shifted a criminal complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli to Lucknow. This decision follows a request from BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir, citing threats to his life in Raebareli, impacting prospects of a fair hearing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:12 IST
- Country:
- India
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has decided to transfer a criminal complaint alleging questions over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's citizenship from Raebareli to Lucknow.
This follows concerns raised by the petitioner, S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker, who claimed that he faced life threats in Raebareli, making a fair hearing seemingly impossible there.
The High Court's decision was delivered by Justice BR Singh, who responded to the plea citing security challenges and the need for impartial proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
