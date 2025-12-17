High Court Transfers Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Case to Lucknow

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has decided to transfer a criminal complaint alleging questions over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's citizenship from Raebareli to Lucknow.

This follows concerns raised by the petitioner, S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker, who claimed that he faced life threats in Raebareli, making a fair hearing seemingly impossible there.

The High Court's decision was delivered by Justice BR Singh, who responded to the plea citing security challenges and the need for impartial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)