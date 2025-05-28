Left Menu

Impeachment Motion Looms Over Justice Yashwant Varma Amid Cash Recovery Allegations

Calls for impeachment emerge as allegations of unaccounted cash found at Justice Yashwant Varma's home spark concerns. BJP leader Nalin Kohli emphasizes the gravity of the situation, while other political figures urge thorough investigations. The judiciary's integrity is in question, prompting debate on judicial and criminal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:43 IST
BJP leader and Advocate Nalin Kohli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Center considers initiating an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma after reports of unaccounted cash recovered from his residence, raising serious concerns among legal and political parties. BJP leader Nalin Kohli emphasized the need for judicial and criminal actions, describing the matter as highly sensitive and significant.

In an interview with ANI, Kohli stated, "This situation is extremely grave, discovering a stack of burning money at a sitting judge's house calls for a thorough investigation. The truth must be unveiled, as society demands transparency, which is why former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna formed a committee to collect all pertinent information."

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also commented on the case, suggesting possible corruption involvement. He called on the Central Government to treat the matter seriously, proposing legal action akin to that applied to regular citizens before proceeding with impeachment. Meanwhile, CPI leaders emphasized restoring the judiciary's credibility, with the Supreme Court urging procedural compliance before further court action.

