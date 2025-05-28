Impeachment Motion Looms Over Justice Yashwant Varma Amid Cash Recovery Allegations

The Center considers initiating an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma after reports of unaccounted cash recovered from his residence, raising serious concerns among legal and political parties. BJP leader Nalin Kohli emphasized the need for judicial and criminal actions, describing the matter as highly sensitive and significant.

In an interview with ANI, Kohli stated, "This situation is extremely grave, discovering a stack of burning money at a sitting judge's house calls for a thorough investigation. The truth must be unveiled, as society demands transparency, which is why former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna formed a committee to collect all pertinent information."

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also commented on the case, suggesting possible corruption involvement. He called on the Central Government to treat the matter seriously, proposing legal action akin to that applied to regular citizens before proceeding with impeachment. Meanwhile, CPI leaders emphasized restoring the judiciary's credibility, with the Supreme Court urging procedural compliance before further court action.