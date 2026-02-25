Left Menu

Judiciary's Integrity at Crossroads: NCERT Sparks Controversy

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant objected to a controversial chapter on judicial corruption in NCERT's Class 8 curriculum. The Supreme Court intervened, urging NCERT to withdraw the textbook for tarnishing judiciary's image. The chapter's implications cause widespread concern among legal stakeholders.

In a dramatic turn of events, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has taken a strong stand against a chapter in NCERT's Class 8 social science textbook that discusses judicial corruption. The controversial chapter has led to an uproar among judicial circles, prompting immediate action from the Supreme Court.

The textbook, which cites challenges like corruption and a backlog of cases within the judiciary, was promptly removed from the NCERT website after the intervention of a three-judge bench, including the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. This intervention followed a plea for urgent review by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi.

Amidst the controversy, the responsibility of including such chapters in the curriculum has been questioned, with many opining that all facets of public life, not just the judiciary, should be examined. The issue remains sensitive, as the academic and legal sectors debate how to address judicial integrity without undermining public trust.

