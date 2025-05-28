Left Menu

High Drama as Impeachment Proposal Against Justice Varma Gains Momentum

Allegations of corruption against Justice Yashwant Varma have sparked calls for impeachment from political leaders. A formal parliamentary process is being advocated after reports of unaccounted cash were found at his residence. The case has united voices across the political spectrum, calling for both judicial and legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:43 IST
High Drama as Impeachment Proposal Against Justice Varma Gains Momentum
BJP leader and Advocate Nalin Kohli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A growing chorus of political voices is calling for impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma, following allegations of unaccounted cash discovered at his residence.

BJP leader and advocate Nalin Kohli emphasized the seriousness of the situation, advocating for a comprehensive investigation to reveal the truth, and underscoring the need for judicial and criminal action.

With a formal impeachment process initiated by Parliament members, the political landscape has shifted, pushing for both impeachment and potential criminal charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025