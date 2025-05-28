High Drama as Impeachment Proposal Against Justice Varma Gains Momentum
Allegations of corruption against Justice Yashwant Varma have sparked calls for impeachment from political leaders. A formal parliamentary process is being advocated after reports of unaccounted cash were found at his residence. The case has united voices across the political spectrum, calling for both judicial and legal action.
A growing chorus of political voices is calling for impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma, following allegations of unaccounted cash discovered at his residence.
BJP leader and advocate Nalin Kohli emphasized the seriousness of the situation, advocating for a comprehensive investigation to reveal the truth, and underscoring the need for judicial and criminal action.
With a formal impeachment process initiated by Parliament members, the political landscape has shifted, pushing for both impeachment and potential criminal charges.
