Indore Metro Set to Launch: Free Rides and PM Modi's Inauguration

Madhya Pradesh's Urban Development and Housing Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, inspected the Indore Metro's arrangements on Wednesday ahead of its anticipated inauguration. Excitingly, free rides will be available to passengers for the first week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually launch the Indore Metro from Bhopal on May 31, coinciding with a women-focused event named 'Women Empowerment Maha Samagam' on the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

During his visit to the Gandhi Nagar station, Vijayvargiya assessed the preparations for the metro's opening. In a discussion with reporters, the minister emphasized, 'PM Modi's event on May 31 in Bhopal highlights women empowerment. It marks a year dedicated to women empowerment. In tribute to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary, we have renamed this station (Gandhi Nagar Station) to 'Maa Ahilya terminal' in her honor.'

The Indore Metro currently covers about six kilometers, with plans for further expansion to additional city areas. Vijayvargiya shared, 'We anticipate it will take around six months to broaden the metro coverage, eventually spanning the city. For the first seven days post-launch, passengers can enjoy complimentary metro rides.' PM Modi will inaugurate the passenger service on the Super Priority Corridor of Indore Metro from Bhopal on May 31. This six-kilometer section is a vital part of the Yellow Line's Super Priority Corridor.

The corridor features five stations: Gandhinagar Station, Super Corridor 6 Station, Super Corridor 5 Station, Super Corridor 4 Station, and Super Corridor 3 Station. It promises to alleviate traffic congestion and pollution, all while offering a comfortable journey for commuters. The Super Priority Corridor stands as a symbol of Indore's advancement toward modernity, beyond its technical significance.

Overall, the metro project in Indore spans a total of 31.32 kilometers, comprising 22.62 kilometers of elevated tracks and 8.7 kilometers of underground routes. With 28 stations on the Yellow Line, it aims to revolutionize urban travel by making it faster and more environmentally friendly. The complete metro project in Indore is valued at approximately Rs 7,500 crore, with the initial six-kilometer corridor's inauguration costing about Rs 1,520 crore.

