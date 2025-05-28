AI's Role in Revolutionizing Indian Education: Insights from the PadhAI Conclave

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the critical role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the future of Indian education during the 'PadhAI: Conclave on AI in Education', organized by the Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG). Pradhan compared AI to the internet, labeling it as both inevitable and essential.

Pradhan expressed strong optimism about AI's transformative potential in reshaping India's educational landscape, noting that AI-related discussions are prevalent in higher education institutions across the nation. He highlighted the empowerment that technology access provides to students, stating that India's own human intelligence could convert emerging technology into indigenous innovation.

The Minister's address also detailed necessary policy actions, advocating for widespread AI literacy and support for AI innovation. Meanwhile, Chamu Krishna Shastri, Chairman of the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, emphasized the importance of incorporating Indian languages into the AI infrastructure. The two-day conclave encouraged crucial dialogue on AI's impact on education, extending beyond classroom learning and addressing institutional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)