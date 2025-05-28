Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Agricultural Odyssey in Odisha
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan began his two-day visit to Odisha, highlighting agricultural initiatives. He was welcomed by Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leaders. Chouhan will inaugurate agricultural programs, interact with women farmers, and attend a mango diversity show, emphasizing rural development and agriculture enhancement.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan kickstarted his two-day visit to Odisha on Wednesday. Chouhan, who holds the portfolios of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, was warmly welcomed in the state by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, BJP state president Manmohan Samal, and other senior leaders.
On Thursday, Chouhan is set to inaugurate the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' in Puri. This initiative aims to bolster agricultural practices in the region. Following this, he will engage in a critical dialogue with women farmers at the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in Bhubaneswar.
Later in the day, Chouhan will attend the Regional Mango Diversity Show at the Central Horticultural Experiment Station. The minister is also scheduled to visit the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, further underscoring his focus on agricultural development and innovation during this official visit.
