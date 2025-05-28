Punjab Sees a Rise in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Omicron Sub-Variants

On Wednesday, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh reported two active COVID-19 cases in the state. The patients hail from Yamunanagar and Ambala, and both are currently undergoing treatment. This follows the death of a 40-year-old patient at Chandigarh's Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), as confirmed by an official.

Minister Singh, speaking to ANI, highlighted the state's response to the situation. "This is the first patient admitted in Sector 32 after being referred from Ludhiana," he noted. "There are two other patients in the state - one in Fortis Hospital from Yamunanagar, and another in Ferozepur from Ambala who works in Gurugram. He had visited relatives." Singh shared that the deceased patient had pre-existing health conditions, including Hepatitis B.

The Minister assured that both the state and union governments are adhering to WHO guidelines, and he detailed the preparedness in Ludhiana by preparing 200 beds. Singh advised caution for those with health conditions but reassured the general public. Chandigarh GMCH Medical Superintendent GP Thami confirmed the patient's referral from Ludhiana, with severe respiratory issues diagnosed before his death early Wednesday. The hospital constructed an isolation ward in anticipation of more cases. The virus variant has not been identified yet, with current variants showing mild symptoms akin to the Omicron strain.

Dr. Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dangs Lab, relayed that the current COVID cases were of the Omicron sub-lineage, with "Variants Under Monitoring" found in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat showing greater transmission rates. "The cases are more transmissible but not severe," Dang said. India reported 1,009 active COVID-19 cases on Monday, with Kerala leading in case numbers at 430, followed by Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

