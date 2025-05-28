Operation Shield Mock Drill Postponed: New Dates Awaited

The much-anticipated Civil Defence mock drill, termed 'Operation Shield,' initially slated for May 29, has been postponed, citing administrative reasons. The Gujarat Information Department confirmed the delay, stating that new dates will be announced shortly.

Exercises planned in Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Chandigarh have also been affected. Previously, under guidance from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, an elaborate civil defence exercise was set to unfold on Thursday at 5:00 PM in Gujarat.

In anticipation of 'Operation Shield,' Gujarat's Chief Secretary of Revenue, Jayanti Ravi, conducted a virtual review on Wednesday, surveying preparations by district officials. She highlighted essential actions like testing local administration readiness, engaging volunteers, and maintaining public security protocols. Separately, Operation Sindoor focused on demolishing terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK, in retaliation for the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)