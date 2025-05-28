Left Menu

Operation Shield Mock Drill Postponed: New Dates Awaited

The Civil Defence mock drill 'Operation Shield', planned for May 29, is postponed due to administrative reasons. Scheduled exercises in Rajasthan and Chandigarh are also delayed. Preparations reviewed by Gujarat authorities ensure readiness for future drills. Operation Sindoor strikes terrorist infrastructure in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:11 IST
Still from an earlier mock drill (Representative Image) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Civil Defence mock drill, termed 'Operation Shield,' initially slated for May 29, has been postponed, citing administrative reasons. The Gujarat Information Department confirmed the delay, stating that new dates will be announced shortly.

Exercises planned in Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Chandigarh have also been affected. Previously, under guidance from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, an elaborate civil defence exercise was set to unfold on Thursday at 5:00 PM in Gujarat.

In anticipation of 'Operation Shield,' Gujarat's Chief Secretary of Revenue, Jayanti Ravi, conducted a virtual review on Wednesday, surveying preparations by district officials. She highlighted essential actions like testing local administration readiness, engaging volunteers, and maintaining public security protocols. Separately, Operation Sindoor focused on demolishing terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK, in retaliation for the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

