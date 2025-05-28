Swiss Village Buried: Glacier Collapse Sparks Massive Landslide

An overwhelming landslide has buried nearly 90% of a Swiss village following the partial collapse of a glacier, a local official confirmed on Wednesday.

Valais State Councillor Stephane Ganzer reported to Swiss media about the massive event, which initially appeared to cover most of the village.

The incident occurred when a major section of the glacier broke away, hurling a torrent of ice and rock towards the evacuated village of Blatten, located in the Swiss Alps.

(With inputs from agencies.)