India to Host AI Impact Summit: A Global Convergence on Innovation

India is poised to take the spotlight on the global stage as it prepares to host the much-anticipated AI Impact Summit from February 15 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The announcement made by S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, highlights the participation of over 100 countries.

Among the notable attendees are global leaders and industry stalwarts, including Bill Gates and renowned CEOs from top technology firms such as DeepMind Technologies and Salesforce. With confirmations trickling in, the summit is set to witness lively discussions and collaborations that will potentially reshape various sectors.

Secretary Krishnan emphasized the summit's alignment with the principles of 'People, Planet, and Progress' driving AI for global good. The event will bring together over 100 AI thought leaders and include numerous high-impact events aimed at leveraging AI in fields like healthcare and education, ensuring a global reach and impact.