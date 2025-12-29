Left Menu

India to Host AI Impact Summit: A Global Convergence on Innovation

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit from February 15-20 in New Delhi, featuring global leaders including Bill Gates. The event aims to foster AI solutions in various sectors, guided by principles of People, Planet, and Progress. Over 15,500 delegates from 136 countries are expected to attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:06 IST
India to Host AI Impact Summit: A Global Convergence on Innovation
S Krishnan, Secretary MeitY (File Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to take the spotlight on the global stage as it prepares to host the much-anticipated AI Impact Summit from February 15 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The announcement made by S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, highlights the participation of over 100 countries.

Among the notable attendees are global leaders and industry stalwarts, including Bill Gates and renowned CEOs from top technology firms such as DeepMind Technologies and Salesforce. With confirmations trickling in, the summit is set to witness lively discussions and collaborations that will potentially reshape various sectors.

Secretary Krishnan emphasized the summit's alignment with the principles of 'People, Planet, and Progress' driving AI for global good. The event will bring together over 100 AI thought leaders and include numerous high-impact events aimed at leveraging AI in fields like healthcare and education, ensuring a global reach and impact.

TRENDING

1
Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit

Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit

 India
2
Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape

Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape

 India
3
China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation

China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation

 Global
4
Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025