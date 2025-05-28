Left Menu

Strengthening India's R&D: Key Stakeholders Chart Path Forward in Lucknow Meeting

A consultative meeting in Lucknow, chaired by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and NITI Aayog's Dr. V K Saraswat, discussed enhancing India's R&D ecosystem. Key issues included bureaucratic hurdles, low private investment, and brain drain. A push for reforms and innovation-friendly policies emerged as a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:31 IST
Strengthening India's R&D: Key Stakeholders Chart Path Forward in Lucknow Meeting
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant consultative meeting held at the Raj Bhawan in Lucknow, esteemed figures including Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and NITI Aayog Member Dr. V K Saraswat, convened to deliberate on the enhancement of India's Research and Development (R&D) ecosystem.

The event attracted over 50 representatives from universities and premier research labs, highlighting a comprehensive mix of India's scientific and academic community. Governor Patel stressed the vital role of collaboration between academia, the government, and industry in realizing the nation's scientific potential, while Dr. Saraswat reaffirmed NITI Aayog's commitment to structural reforms and fostering an innovation-conducive policy environment.

Critical discussions dissected systemic challenges hindering robust research culture in India, identifying bureaucratic red tape, funding delays, and a lack of private sector engagement as key impediments. As a solution, NITI Aayog plans a thorough analysis to address these issues, aiming to streamline processes and create an environment that encourages innovation and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025