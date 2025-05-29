Boost in MSP: A New Dawn for Farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has commended the Union Cabinet's recent decision to elevate the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 kharif crops ahead of the 2025-26 marketing season. Adityanath hailed this initiative as a key step on India's journey to prosperity and empowerment.

Expressing his views on social media platform X, Adityanath emphasized that this increase underlines Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to improving farmer welfare. He noted that this adjustment would substantially bolster the income of millions of farmers.

Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and led by PM Modi, the MSP hike involves a 3% increase for paddy, now at Rs 2,369 per quintal, and boosts of up to 9% for pulses and oilseeds. The government intends for this move to enhance crop yields as well as agricultural earnings.