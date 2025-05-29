Left Menu

Boost in MSP: A New Dawn for Farmers

The Union Cabinet's decision to increase the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 kharif crops for the 2025-26 marketing season has been praised by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The move, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, aims to enhance crop production and boost farmer income significantly.

Lucknow | Updated: 29-05-2025 00:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has commended the Union Cabinet's recent decision to elevate the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 kharif crops ahead of the 2025-26 marketing season. Adityanath hailed this initiative as a key step on India's journey to prosperity and empowerment.

Expressing his views on social media platform X, Adityanath emphasized that this increase underlines Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to improving farmer welfare. He noted that this adjustment would substantially bolster the income of millions of farmers.

Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and led by PM Modi, the MSP hike involves a 3% increase for paddy, now at Rs 2,369 per quintal, and boosts of up to 9% for pulses and oilseeds. The government intends for this move to enhance crop yields as well as agricultural earnings.

