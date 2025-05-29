Left Menu

Surprise Court Ruling Sparks Market Rally

A unanimous ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade has deemed President Trump's April 2 tariffs invalid, igniting a rally in global stock markets. With a likely appeal underway, investors are optimistic for reduced policy chaos as markets push higher.

29-05-2025
A U.S. Court of International Trade decision striking down President Trump's tariffs as 'contrary to law' led to a surge in global markets early Thursday. The court's unanimous ruling by judges appointed by Trump, Obama, and Reagan surprised investors, leading to optimism about a calmer economic policy environment.

The White House swiftly announced plans to appeal the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and potentially to the Supreme Court. However, it remains uncertain when a resolution will be reached, leaving many trade negotiations on hold.

Investors responded positively, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rising significantly. As the tariffs' future becomes uncertain, the mixed implications on economic growth and inflation remain topics of discussion among Fed officials.

