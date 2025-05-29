PM Modi Celebrates Sikkim@50 with Major Development Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gangtok today as part of the "Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth" program, celebrating Sikkim's 50 years of statehood. This event is a highlight of a year-long festivity themed "Sunaulo, Samriddha, and Samarth Sikkim," which showcases the state's cultural magnificence and natural allure.

During his visit, PM Modi will initiate significant development projects intended to enhance Sikkim's infrastructure and connectivity. Noteworthy plans include the establishment of a 500-bed district hospital in Namchi, a new passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling in Gyalshing district, and the unveiling of a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan in Gangtok. Additionally, the Prime Minister will release commemorative items to mark the golden jubilee.

The Sikkimese people, rallying in excitement, are keen on showcasing their cultural heritage to the Prime Minister. Residents express optimism about the benefits these projects will bring, as noted by statements from locals, while the state BJP President DR Thapa emphasizes the potential opportunities for growth and development accompanying the Prime Minister's visit.