Vijay Nagar Meat Controversy: Shopkeeper Assaulted, Forensic Probe Initiated

A shopkeeper in Vijay Nagar, Delhi, was allegedly attacked after a teen accused him of selling suspected cow meat. The incident led to a police investigation, with meat samples sent for forensic analysis. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to track those responsible for the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:19 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Vijay Nagar, Delhi, tensions escalated after a 15-year-old boy accused a local grocery shop of selling suspected cow meat. The situation quickly unfolded following a PCR call reporting the sale at the shop situated in Vijay Nagar Double Storey, within Model Town's jurisdiction.

Identified as Simar, the young complainant alleged to have bought the meat, priced at Rs 400 per kg, suspecting it to be cow meat. The shop, owned by Chaman Kumar, 44, hailing from Kaushik Enclave, Burari, became the center of local unrest.

Subsequent to these allegations, the shopkeeper was allegedly attacked by locals, the police confirmed. After ensuring the victim received necessary medical care, law enforcement launched a thorough investigation, seizing meat samples for forensic examination to determine the meat's origin. Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage to confirm incident details and identify the perpetrators.

Authorities assured that order has been restored, with no additional violence reported post-incident. "Pending the forensic results and complete investigation, appropriate legal actions will follow in accordance with the findings and existing laws," police stated, vowing clarity in the resolution of the case. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

