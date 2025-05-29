Historic Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Marks New Era for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

As Ayodhya prepares for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Darbar, excitement is building among devotees and artisans. Sculptor Satyanarayan has revealed the meticulous work that has gone into crafting the idols, including those of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, from high-quality stone.

Scheduled for June 5, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony symbolizes a deep-seated reverence for divine presence at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Construction Committee, stated that the festivities and prayers for all idols will begin on June 3 and culminate on June 5.

The ongoing construction employs traditional Nagara architecture and includes the completion of essential structures like the Sapt Mandir and Pushkarni reservoir. By the end of 2025, all temple projects initiated in 2020 are expected to conclude, marking a prominent phase in the temple's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)