Left Menu

Market Surge as US Court Blocks Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs

Asian markets and Wall Street futures surged after a US federal court blocked President Trump's tariffs. The decision marked a legal setback for Trump's tariff strategy, subsequently sparking optimism amongst investors and strengthening the US dollar against traditional safe haven currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:08 IST
Market Surge as US Court Blocks Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Asian shares and Wall Street futures surged after a US federal court halted President Donald Trump's proposed 'Liberation Day' tariffs. The Court of International Trade concluded that Trump exceeded his authority by planning tariffs effective from April 2, lifting the dollar against safe haven currencies.

The White House quickly filed an appeal with the potential to escalate the case to the Supreme Court. This development generated hope that President Trump might reconsider imposing the heaviest tariff levels. Legal experts, like Kyle Rodda from Capital.com, have long argued that emergency powers used to enact tariffs could be unconstitutional and should reside with Congress.

The court's decision uplifts investor confidence, seen as a potential delay or denial of tariffs, and shifts the landscape for U.S. trading partners awaiting the lawsuit's resolution. As major indices, including Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's shares, soared, Nvidia's strong revenue projections further propelled Nasdaq futures upward.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025