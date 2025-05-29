Government Boosts Agricultural Productivity with New Farmer-Focused Initiatives

In a move aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan commended scientists for their efforts in bringing scientific advancements directly to the fields. Chouhan stressed the importance of transitioning laboratory research into practical applications, ensuring farmers benefit directly from new agricultural developments.

The government's decision to extend the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme marks a pivotal stride in providing financial backing to farmers. This initiative, aimed at bolstering farmer welfare, underscores the government's focus on increasing agricultural productivity through collaborative efforts between the Central Agriculture Ministry, state departments, and agricultural universities.

In a key development, the Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme, providing affordable short-term credit to farmers through Kisan Credit Cards. The scheme enables farmers to access loans at reduced interest rates, with added incentives for prompt repayment, reflecting the administration's dedication to enhancing the rural credit ecosystem and doubling farmers' income.

