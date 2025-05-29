Left Menu

Government Boosts Agricultural Productivity with New Farmer-Focused Initiatives

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praises agricultural scientists for engaging directly with farmers, highlighting practical knowledge implementation. The government has extended the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme, enhancing financial support and promoting productivity. Agricultural credit has significantly increased, exemplifying the administration's commitment to doubling farmers' income and strengthening rural credit systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:41 IST
Government Boosts Agricultural Productivity with New Farmer-Focused Initiatives
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan commended scientists for their efforts in bringing scientific advancements directly to the fields. Chouhan stressed the importance of transitioning laboratory research into practical applications, ensuring farmers benefit directly from new agricultural developments.

The government's decision to extend the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme marks a pivotal stride in providing financial backing to farmers. This initiative, aimed at bolstering farmer welfare, underscores the government's focus on increasing agricultural productivity through collaborative efforts between the Central Agriculture Ministry, state departments, and agricultural universities.

In a key development, the Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme, providing affordable short-term credit to farmers through Kisan Credit Cards. The scheme enables farmers to access loans at reduced interest rates, with added incentives for prompt repayment, reflecting the administration's dedication to enhancing the rural credit ecosystem and doubling farmers' income.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025