Unity in Diversity: PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Lauds Sikkim's Progress

In a pointed address during the 'Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth' event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as an affront on humanity and brotherhood. Speaking via videoconference from Bagdogra, West Bengal, he reiterated India's commitment to diversity and resilience, noting that the nation's unified stance was demonstrated through Operation Sindoor, which retaliated against the terror strike claiming 26 lives.

Prime Minister Modi underscored Sikkim's trajectory of growth over the past 50 years, applauding the state as a beacon of progress and sustainability. He commended the farmers of Sikkim for spearheading new agricultural trends and highlighted the establishment of India's first Organic Fishery Cluster as part of efforts to bolster Sikkim's Organic Basket. The Prime Minister emphasized that the future of a developed India, or Viksit Bharat, rests on supporting the poor, farmers, women, and the youth.

Further addressing tourism potentials, Modi urged Sikkim to emerge as a global tourist hub and envisioned it as a center for adventure, sports, wellness, and cultural tourism. He expressed ambitions for the state to attract international conferences and performances, reinforcing this message by hosting G20 meetings in the region. PM Modi's broader tour will see him visiting West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, where he will initiate development projects worth over Rs 70,000 crore.

