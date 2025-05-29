Left Menu

OYO Gears Up for IPO: Strategic Meetings with SoftBank at the Helm

OYO is orchestrating a significant meeting with five investment banks and key shareholder SoftBank in London to strategize its IPO. The discussions will involve IPO strategies and expected investor interest, marking essential steps towards OYO's potential public listing aimed to boost earnings per share by debt repayment.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:29 IST
  • India

Global travel-tech giant OYO is preparing for a pivotal meeting with five investment banks and key shareholder SoftBank, aimed at steering the company towards a public listing. The meeting, scheduled for June, will be held at SoftBank's London office and could influence OYO's IPO timing and strategy.

The investment banks involved include international heavyweights Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Jefferies, alongside Indian financial institutions ICICI Securities and Axis Capital. The presentations will focus on OYO's positioning, valuation metrics, and potential investor interest.

SoftBank, a significant shareholder, is keen to understand these strategies as OYO aims for a 10% share dilution, integrating primary and secondary components to minimize dilution. The company is keen on transitioning from discussions to an active IPO launch, capitalizing on improved market sentiment and operational improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

