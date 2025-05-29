Left Menu

Congress Confronts Modi: Accuses PM of Political Diversion

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Modi for ignoring crucial issues related to China and Pakistan, while focusing on political theatrics. Ramesh emphasized the need for a special parliamentary session to address Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and terrorism, stressing that India should present a united front against global threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:32 IST
Congress Confronts Modi: Accuses PM of Political Diversion
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday of distracting the nation with theatrics instead of addressing pressing concerns regarding China and Pakistan.

Ramesh asserted that Modi has offered political deflections since granting a 'clean chit' to China on June 19, 2020, and suggested the PM should focus on meaningful diplomatic discourse over dramatic rhetoric.

He called for a special parliamentary session to discuss the issues of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and terrorism, reiterating the importance of a unified national response similar to that of February 1994.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025