Congress Confronts Modi: Accuses PM of Political Diversion
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Modi for ignoring crucial issues related to China and Pakistan, while focusing on political theatrics. Ramesh emphasized the need for a special parliamentary session to address Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and terrorism, stressing that India should present a united front against global threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:32 IST
India
- India
In a sharp critique, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday of distracting the nation with theatrics instead of addressing pressing concerns regarding China and Pakistan.
Ramesh asserted that Modi has offered political deflections since granting a 'clean chit' to China on June 19, 2020, and suggested the PM should focus on meaningful diplomatic discourse over dramatic rhetoric.
He called for a special parliamentary session to discuss the issues of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and terrorism, reiterating the importance of a unified national response similar to that of February 1994.
