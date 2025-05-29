Congress Confronts Modi: Accuses PM of Political Diversion

In a sharp critique, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday of distracting the nation with theatrics instead of addressing pressing concerns regarding China and Pakistan.

Ramesh asserted that Modi has offered political deflections since granting a 'clean chit' to China on June 19, 2020, and suggested the PM should focus on meaningful diplomatic discourse over dramatic rhetoric.

He called for a special parliamentary session to discuss the issues of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and terrorism, reiterating the importance of a unified national response similar to that of February 1994.