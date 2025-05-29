Lucknow Celebrates as Captain Shukla Joins Axiom Space's Groundbreaking Mission
Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla prepares for a pioneering mission to the International Space Station with Axiom Space's Ax-4. Supported by family and government, Shukla sets to become ISRO's first astronaut aboard the ISS, marking India's significant global contribution to space exploration.
A wave of jubilation has enveloped Lucknow as Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla gears up to join Axiom Space's ambitious fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS), slated to launch on June 8.
His father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, expressed deep pride in his son's impending journey into the cosmos and acknowledged the supportive role played by Indian leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in achieving this milestone. Group Captain Shukla's mother, Asha Shukla, emphasized the crucial support from Shukla's wife as pivotal to his success.
Shukla makes history as ISRO's first astronaut to visit the ISS, positioning India on the global map of space exploration. This iconic mission will see him accompanied by mission specialists from Poland and Hungary under the command of esteemed former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson. The crew is tasked with conducting nearly 60 scientific investigations, championed by pioneering research partnerships between ISRO, NASA, and ESA.
