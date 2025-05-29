Left Menu

Himachal Police Crackdown: Arrest and Asset Seizure Highlight Anti-Crime Efforts

Himachal Pradesh Police arrested an 18-year-old in Kangra district for possessing sensitive content. A surveillance operation led to his capture. Meanwhile, assets worth Rs 2.65 crores were seized from drug offenders as part of a crackdown. Public vigilance is urged to aid law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh Police apprehended an 18-year-old from Sukahar village in Kangra district after identifying sensitive and objectionable content on his mobile phone. This was confirmed through an official statement from the Director General of Police's office.

The arrest was executed after a carefully orchestrated surveillance operation led by the Police District Dehra, under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dadaseeba, on May 28, 2025. The special task force had been monitoring the suspect, gathering intelligence and maintaining surveillance over several days.

Upon inspection of the suspect's mobile phone, the incriminating content was deemed to fall under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Consequently, a case was filed at Police Station Dehra, leading to the suspect's arrest. The police have appealed to the public to report any suspicious activities to ensure community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

