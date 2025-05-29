Left Menu

Supreme Court Scrutinizes Delhi Schools Fee Hike Amid Parental Backlash

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Directorate of Education, Delhi government, and private school bodies over a plea challenging High Court decisions allowing tuition fee hikes without prior approval. The parents' association argues these hikes cause chaos in the education system and demands regulation clarity.

Updated: 29-05-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:27 IST
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Thursday intervened in the ongoing controversy regarding fee hikes by private schools in Delhi, which occupy government land. The court issued notices to the Directorate of Education, the Delhi government, and the Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools following a plea challenging recent Delhi High Court orders.

The orders in question, issued in April 2024, permit private schools to raise tuition fees without prior approval from the Directorate of Education. This plea, brought forward by the Naya Samaj Parents Association, claims that consequent fee increases have reached up to 100 percent in some cases, causing distress among students and parents.

The petitioners are seeking to overturn part of the High Court's decision, arguing it's inconsistent with previous judgments from both the division bench of the High Court and the Supreme Court. They emphasize that having clear and consistent regulations is essential to prevent confusion in the education system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

