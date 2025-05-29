Left Menu

Stocks Surge as U.S. Trade Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks rose with key indexes experiencing a rebound after a U.S. trade court blocked President Trump's tariffs, boosting global market sentiment. However, gains were limited by ongoing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:38 IST
Stocks Surge as U.S. Trade Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stocks in Mainland China and Hong Kong advanced on Thursday, buoyed by a U.S. trade court's decision to block tariffs imposed by President Trump, which had previously hindered global trade and financial markets. The ruling reversed a five-day decline in key Chinese stock indexes.

The Shanghai Composite rose by 0.7% to 3,363.45 points, marking its first increase since May 21. Similarly, the blue-chip CSI300 index increased 0.59%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.35%. Although stocks surged, concerns remained regarding ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Frances Cheng from OCBC Bank highlighted the positive impact of this ruling on risk sentiment, yet noted the fluid nature of tariffs and trade relations. Headwinds persist as the U.S. considers more restrictions, such as requiring licenses for semiconductor design software sales to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025