Left Menu

High Stakes at the Supreme Court: $175 Billion in Tariffs in Question

Over $175 billion in U.S. tariff collections could be refunded if the Supreme Court rules against President Trump's emergency tariffs. The Penn-Wharton Budget Model estimates the potential refunds, which may impact U.S. customs receipts and Treasury plans. A ruling could alter the landscape of these tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:40 IST
High Stakes at the Supreme Court: $175 Billion in Tariffs in Question
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than $175 billion in U.S. tariff collections might be returned if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns President Donald Trump's emergency tariffs, according to economists from the Penn-Wharton Budget Model.

The calculations, requested by Reuters, were derived using a comprehensive forecasting model that tracks tariff rates by product and country, particularly those imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), explained Lysle Boller, a senior economist at the University of Pennsylvania.

With a potential ruling as early as Friday, importers could demand refunds from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency for duties paid over the past year. Although Trump's tariffs have generated significant revenue, estimates suggest over $175 billion might necessitate refunds if the court challenges the legality of these tariffs.

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Vision 2047: A Democratic Leap Towards Prosperity

Haryana's Vision 2047: A Democratic Leap Towards Prosperity

 India
2
Mexico's Bold Move: Historic Dual-Launch of G Bonds and S Bonds

Mexico's Bold Move: Historic Dual-Launch of G Bonds and S Bonds

 Global
3
Royal Scandal: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested in Epstein Document Leak

Royal Scandal: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested in Epstein Document Leak

 United Kingdom
4
Gaudium IVF's Groundbreaking IPO: New Horizons in Fertility Care

Gaudium IVF's Groundbreaking IPO: New Horizons in Fertility Care

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026