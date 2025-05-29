Engineering Feat: Noney Bridge Launch Completes in Manipur

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the completion of girder launching for the Noney Bridge, also known as Bridge No 164, in Manipur. The structure, hailed as an engineering marvel, boasts the tallest railway piers globally at 141 metres, integrating into the crucial Jiribam-Imphal Railway line.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, the final span of this monumental bridge has been successfully erected, completing all eight spans of the project. This achievement underscores the bridge's significance in the region's transportation system, featuring piers P3 and P4 that stand as the tallest in the world.

Constructed to endure the region's challenging geographical and climatic conditions, the bridge is a testament to innovative engineering and meticulous planning. The Jiribam-Imphal railway initiative is deemed vital for Northeast India, with the Jiribam to Khongsang section already operational. Future expansions promise further connectivity enhancements.