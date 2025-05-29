Left Menu

Engineering Feat: Noney Bridge Launch Completes in Manipur

The Northeast Frontier Railway has completed the girder launching for the world's tallest railway pier bridge, the Noney Bridge in Manipur, as part of the Jiribam-Imphal Railway line project. This milestone marks a significant advancement in enhancing regional connectivity and development in Northeast India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:50 IST
World's tallest pier bridge at Noney in Manipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the completion of girder launching for the Noney Bridge, also known as Bridge No 164, in Manipur. The structure, hailed as an engineering marvel, boasts the tallest railway piers globally at 141 metres, integrating into the crucial Jiribam-Imphal Railway line.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, the final span of this monumental bridge has been successfully erected, completing all eight spans of the project. This achievement underscores the bridge's significance in the region's transportation system, featuring piers P3 and P4 that stand as the tallest in the world.

Constructed to endure the region's challenging geographical and climatic conditions, the bridge is a testament to innovative engineering and meticulous planning. The Jiribam-Imphal railway initiative is deemed vital for Northeast India, with the Jiribam to Khongsang section already operational. Future expansions promise further connectivity enhancements.

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

