Agriculture Revolution: India's 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' Takes Root
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', a nationwide campaign in Odisha to directly connect scientists with farmers, transforming Indian agriculture. The initiative aims to make India the 'food basket of the world' by enhancing crop production with scientific methods.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards revolutionizing Indian agriculture, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' on Thursday at Sakshigopal in Puri, Odisha. This national campaign aims to link agricultural scientists with farmers across over 700 districts, driving scientific growth in farming.
Chouhan emphasized the vision of transforming India into the 'food basket of the world' through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Lab to Land' initiative, promising ample funds for agricultural research under the current government. The campaign is geared to engage directly with 1.5 crore farmers, enhancing crop yields and farmers' incomes.
Highlighting the campaign's launch from the holy city of Puri, Chouhan stressed its significance beyond agriculture, marking it as a national mission. The effort underscores a commitment to sustainability and national pride, with Chouhan participating in a 'Tiranga Yatra' and planting trees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
India Aims to Become Global Food Basket with New Agricultural Initiatives
India Aims to Lead Global Food Basket with Record Grain Harvest
